Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases Shares of 9,660 Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,660 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Argan in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Argan by 390.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argan during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Argan during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Argan by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AGX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Argan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Argan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Shares of AGX opened at $39.02 on Friday. Argan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.26 and a 52 week high of $42.15. The firm has a market cap of $529.74 million, a P/E ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.77.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. Argan had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $117.88 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Argan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following business segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.

