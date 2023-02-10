Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,772 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 332.8% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 15,020,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,592,000 after purchasing an additional 11,549,815 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in ImmunoGen during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,624,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 69.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,707,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638,822 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,432,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in ImmunoGen during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,754,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

ImmunoGen Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ IMGN opened at $4.21 on Friday. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $6.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.77 and its 200 day moving average is $5.21. The company has a market cap of $929.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ImmunoGen Profile

Several brokerages have issued reports on IMGN. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim set a $22.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ImmunoGen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.11.

(Get Rating)

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.