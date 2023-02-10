Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,463 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Blackbaud were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SQN Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the 2nd quarter valued at $559,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Blackbaud by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 347,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in Blackbaud by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 151,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,800,000 after purchasing an additional 11,635 shares during the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Blackbaud

In other news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 1,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $60,131.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,722,703.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Blackbaud Trading Up 0.2 %

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Blackbaud from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Shares of Blackbaud stock opened at $61.64 on Friday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.54 and a 1 year high of $70.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.42, a PEG ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.07.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

