Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Position in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Signify Health were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Signify Health by 293.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Signify Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Signify Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Signify Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Signify Health in the second quarter worth approximately $189,000. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Signify Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SGFY opened at $28.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 0.37. Signify Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $29.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

About Signify Health

Signify Health ( NYSE:SGFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $139.80 million for the quarter. Signify Health had a negative net margin of 66.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.90%. Equities analysts anticipate that Signify Health, Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

