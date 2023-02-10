Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stock Position in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,736 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Enviva were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EVA. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva in the first quarter worth about $26,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enviva by 178.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 862 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Enviva alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Enviva

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 28,697 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.25 per share, with a total value of $1,528,115.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,542,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,134,876.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.00 per share, with a total value of $11,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,742,439 shares in the company, valued at $315,834,145. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 28,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.25 per share, with a total value of $1,528,115.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,542,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,134,876.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Enviva Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of Enviva stock opened at $45.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.45. Enviva Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.60 and a 12 month high of $91.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Enviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Enviva from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Enviva from $76.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Enviva from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enviva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

About Enviva

(Get Rating)

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.