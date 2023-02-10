Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 109 Shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in J&J Snack Foods in the second quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in J&J Snack Foods by 144.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in J&J Snack Foods by 15.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in J&J Snack Foods by 202.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in J&J Snack Foods by 15.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on JJSF shares. TheStreet cut J&J Snack Foods from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut J&J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, CL King lifted their price objective on J&J Snack Foods from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ JJSF opened at $140.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 63.44 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.71. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52-week low of $117.45 and a 52-week high of $165.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.76.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.07). J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $351.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

