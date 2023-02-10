Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 2,016 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 61,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

Insider Transactions at JBG SMITH Properties

In other news, Director Robert Alexander Stewart sold 36,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total value of $717,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,324.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JBG SMITH Properties Trading Down 1.9 %

JBG SMITH Properties Announces Dividend

NYSE:JBGS opened at $19.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.93 and a beta of 0.95. JBG SMITH Properties has a one year low of $17.39 and a one year high of $30.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 225.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JBGS shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on JBG SMITH Properties to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet cut JBG SMITH Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

JBG SMITH Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. Its strategy is to invest in assets within metro-served submarkets in the Washington, DC metropolitan area with high barriers to entry and vibrant urban amenities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.