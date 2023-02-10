Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 207 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,752 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AppFolio were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APPF. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in AppFolio by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in AppFolio by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in AppFolio in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in AppFolio in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get AppFolio alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APPF. StockNews.com lowered shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.67.

AppFolio Stock Performance

AppFolio Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF opened at $124.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -63.71 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.37. AppFolio, Inc. has a one year low of $79.92 and a one year high of $127.74.

(Get Rating)

AppFolio, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The firm offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provides tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.