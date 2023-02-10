Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 419 Shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Enovis were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovis in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Enovis in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Enovis in the second quarter valued at $261,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, TAGStone Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 2nd quarter valued at $288,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Enovis

In other news, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 67,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $3,679,838.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,133,397.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 67,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $3,679,838.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,133,397.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 1,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $75,567.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,465,764.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Enovis Stock Down 0.9 %

Enovis stock opened at $62.67 on Friday. Enovis Co. has a 52 week low of $43.88 and a 52 week high of $129.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.57 and a beta of 2.04.

ENOV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Enovis to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered Enovis from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Enovis from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Enovis from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

