Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 496 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Arvinas were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Arvinas by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 15,985 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 19.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Arvinas in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,435,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Arvinas by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 6,984 shares during the period. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the 3rd quarter worth $1,813,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARVN opened at $34.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.77. Arvinas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $81.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.30.

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $30.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.20 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 36.12% and a negative net margin of 225.34%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -4.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Arvinas from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Arvinas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $83.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Arvinas from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, ARV-471, and ARV-766, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

