Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 655 Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Envestnet were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,713,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,563,000 after acquiring an additional 44,600 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,325,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,969,000 after acquiring an additional 618,360 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,164,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,067,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,395,000 after acquiring an additional 42,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 920,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,537,000 after acquiring an additional 78,656 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Envestnet from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $71.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Envestnet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.78.

Envestnet stock opened at $67.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Envestnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.72 and a fifty-two week high of $84.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -75.55 and a beta of 1.20.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $306.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.87 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 3.91% and a positive return on equity of 6.59%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Envestnet, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

