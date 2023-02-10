Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes Position in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 19,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERX. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Vertex by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vertex by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vertex by 547.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Vertex during the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Vertex by 267.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 56,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on VERX shares. Raymond James started coverage on Vertex in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vertex in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vertex from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Vertex from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Vertex Stock Performance

NASDAQ VERX opened at $14.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -294.60, a P/E/G ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.57. Vertex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.47.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $126.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.44 million. Vertex had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 13.30%. Equities analysts predict that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 1,500,000 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $22,725,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,050,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,107,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Destefano sold 9,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $146,696.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,320,032.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $22,725,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,050,000 shares in the company, valued at $137,107,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,530,563 shares of company stock valued at $23,209,841 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex

(Get Rating)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VERX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.