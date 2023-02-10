Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Stake in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in SunPower were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of SunPower by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 145,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of SunPower by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of SunPower by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in SunPower by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 34,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunPower Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $15.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.12, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.87. SunPower Co. has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $469.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.44 million. SunPower had a net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPWR. Barclays lowered SunPower from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on SunPower in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on SunPower from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim began coverage on SunPower in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on SunPower to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.05.

About SunPower

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. It operates through the Dev Co and Power Co segments. The Dev Co segment refers to the solar origination and installation revenue stream as sale of solar power systems. The Power Co segment deals with the post system sale and recurring services revenue.

