Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Stock Position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Howard Hughes by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,396,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,335,000 after purchasing an additional 11,139 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 626,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,937,000 after acquiring an additional 22,812 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 24.2% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 601,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,903,000 after acquiring an additional 116,935 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 25.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 571,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,833,000 after acquiring an additional 114,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 21.6% during the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 454,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,158,000 after acquiring an additional 80,787 shares during the last quarter.

In other Howard Hughes news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 568,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.61 per share, for a total transaction of $42,997,970.41. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,749,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,785,670.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,219,532 shares of company stock worth $158,910,530. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HHC stock opened at $83.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.99. The Howard Hughes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.90 and a fifty-two week high of $105.51.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Howard Hughes to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howard Hughes in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Howard Hughes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.67.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

