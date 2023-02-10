Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Capri (NYSE:CPRI)

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $70.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CPRI. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Capri from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.07.

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $49.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.23. Capri has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $72.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Capri will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 14.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Capri by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,240,000 after acquiring an additional 119,122 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Capri by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,561,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,909,000 after acquiring an additional 804,600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capri by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,827,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,973,000 after acquiring an additional 177,979 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Capri by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,492,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,816,000 after acquiring an additional 55,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Capri by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,404,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,839,000 after acquiring an additional 74,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

