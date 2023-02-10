Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Gap Down to $10.89

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.89, but opened at $10.43. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries shares last traded at $10.35, with a volume of 3,226,073 shares.
TEVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.78.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average of $9.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.
