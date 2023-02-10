The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AZEK were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AZEK in the 1st quarter valued at $1,468,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 155.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 13,910 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AZEK in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in AZEK by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,989,000 after acquiring an additional 384,936 shares in the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $27.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.22, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.64. The AZEK Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $33.58.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.14 million. AZEK had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AZEK shares. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of AZEK from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AZEK from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of AZEK from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of AZEK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of AZEK from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.39.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

