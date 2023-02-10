The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chemours were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chemours in the second quarter valued at $25,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CC shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Chemours in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.10.

CC stock opened at $33.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.88. The Chemours Company has a 12 month low of $22.56 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.83%.

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

