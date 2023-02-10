The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Given Neutral Rating at Mizuho

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at Mizuho in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 14.73% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their target price on The Hain Celestial Group to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, CL King cut their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.36.

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $18.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The Hain Celestial Group has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $37.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.20.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $454.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 142.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 3,366.7% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. It operates through North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment consists of the United States and Canada. The International segment includes United Kingdom, Ella’s Kitchen UK, and Europe.

