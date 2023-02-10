The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 1,368 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 27.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,394 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,629 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,913 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 12.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 15.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 32.9% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COIN. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $220.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.04.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $59.63 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $217.49. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.92 and a 200 day moving average of $59.66.

In related news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 6,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.00 per share, for a total transaction of $382,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,879,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 6,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.00 per share, for a total transaction of $382,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,879,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 14,866 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $624,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 108,884 shares of company stock worth $4,857,837 and sold 560,244 shares worth $24,009,993. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coinbase Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.