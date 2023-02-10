The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires New Position in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 74,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Algoma Steel Group by 198.6% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 63.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algoma Steel Group Price Performance

Shares of ASTL stock opened at $8.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.79 and a 200-day moving average of $7.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The company has a market capitalization of $845.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Algoma Steel Group ( NASDAQ:ASTL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Algoma Steel Group had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 56.35%. The company had revenue of $459.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Algoma Steel Group Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Algoma Steel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

