The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stock Position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the third quarter worth $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the second quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the second quarter worth $43,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the second quarter worth $55,000. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Medical REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Global Medical REIT Stock Down 2.3 %

Global Medical REIT Announces Dividend

NYSE:GMRE opened at $10.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $703.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $16.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 336.00%.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

