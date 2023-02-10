The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 2,609 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 11,816 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 14.9% in the second quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 6,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 6.2% in the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,333,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 328,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,027,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,400,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 277,076 shares in the company, valued at $19,949,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,333 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,333,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 328,962 shares in the company, valued at $23,027,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,667 shares of company stock valued at $6,030,958. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APO. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.50 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.45.

NYSE APO opened at $68.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.73. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.62 and a twelve month high of $74.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.54 and its 200 day moving average is $60.11.

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

