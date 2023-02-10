The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 3,706 Shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,372 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in ADTRAN by 41.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in ADTRAN during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in ADTRAN by 37.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,139 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ADTRAN by 16.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in ADTRAN during the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADTN opened at $17.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -26.70 and a beta of 1.39. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.30 and a 1 year high of $25.47.

ADTRAN ( NASDAQ:ADTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $340.71 million during the quarter. ADTRAN had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 5.49%. On average, research analysts expect that ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc develops and provides network access solutions. It is a global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications equipment that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL.

