The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 9,357 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 74.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 349.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies during the third quarter worth about $36,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 4,714.9% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:ACI opened at $21.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.71. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 10th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $18.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.50 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 60.71% and a net margin of 2.16%. As a group, analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 19.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on ACI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Albertsons Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Albertsons Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.77.

Insider Transactions at Albertsons Companies

In other Albertsons Companies news, EVP Omer Gajial sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $757,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,197. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Albertsons Companies news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $630,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,563.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Omer Gajial sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $757,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,140 shares in the company, valued at $529,197. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

