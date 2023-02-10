The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys Shares of 41,319 Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IMTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Immatics by 150.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 121,754 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immatics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immatics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,944,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,528,000 after buying an additional 25,997 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immatics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immatics by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 9,198 shares during the period. 29.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immatics Price Performance

IMTX opened at $8.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.33 million, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.49. Immatics has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $13.60.

About Immatics

Immatics ( NASDAQ:IMTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 million. Immatics had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 40.49%. Research analysts anticipate that Immatics will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

