The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stake in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,848 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BGC Partners by 290.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,915,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,003 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,275,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,908 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,298,000. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BGC Partners by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 8,427,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,402,000 after purchasing an additional 903,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in BGC Partners by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,989,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after acquiring an additional 748,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGC Partners stock opened at $4.31 on Friday. BGC Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $4.79. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.99.

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

