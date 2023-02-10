The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stock Holdings in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 143,268 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,834 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Endeavour Silver were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 16.9% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 37,573 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 5,421 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,556,660 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $59,061,000 after purchasing an additional 324,891 shares during the last quarter. 23.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Pi Financial upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.88.

Shares of NYSE EXK opened at $3.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -317.00 and a beta of 1.35. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $5.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $39.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.48 million. Endeavour Silver had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 1.26%.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include the Terronera property in Jalisco, the El Compas property, the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and the Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

