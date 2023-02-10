The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $417,000 Holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Autohome were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Autohome by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 44,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 25,922 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Autohome by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,684,000 after buying an additional 53,122 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Autohome by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,863,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $117,497,000 after buying an additional 50,368 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Autohome by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 93,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Autohome by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,106,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,068,000 after buying an additional 78,170 shares in the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autohome Stock Up 4.4 %

ATHM opened at $37.12 on Friday. Autohome Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $40.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Autohome Company Profile

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Autohome from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on Autohome from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Autohome in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autohome has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.93.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. The firm provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

