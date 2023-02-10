The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $489,000 Stock Holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 569,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after buying an additional 81,325 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 14,017 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $1,093,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,145,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,784,000 after buying an additional 241,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 70.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 295,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 121,870 shares during the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $15.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.17. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $22.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.07.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $57.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.80 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 34.90%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Philip H. Coelho sold 9,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $174,482.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,699.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $5,467,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,902,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,958,705.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Philip H. Coelho sold 9,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $174,482.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,609,699.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 865,917 shares of company stock valued at $13,605,801. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.63.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

