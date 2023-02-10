The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $496,000 Stock Position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,566 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TBBK. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Bancorp by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,930,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,496 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 256.7% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 895,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,488,000 after acquiring an additional 644,742 shares during the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,294,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,735,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,498,000 after acquiring an additional 239,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 901.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,826,000 after acquiring an additional 197,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TBBK. TheStreet raised Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James began coverage on Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Bancorp to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Bancorp Stock Performance

Bancorp Company Profile

TBBK opened at $35.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.49. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.59 and a 1 year high of $36.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance segment consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans, direct lease financing, and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

