The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $512,000 Stock Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $259,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $108,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 41.0% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 52,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 15,166 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

NYSE:PDM opened at $10.17 on Friday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.72 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

