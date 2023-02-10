The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $527,000 Stock Position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIVO. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,668,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the second quarter worth $64,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the second quarter worth $113,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 13,860.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the second quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Meridian Bioscience Stock Performance

NASDAQ VIVO opened at $33.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 0.23. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.35 and a twelve month high of $34.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $65.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.45 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 12.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Meridian Bioscience Profile

(Get Rating)

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products and the sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

Featured Stories

