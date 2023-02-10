The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $532,000 Stock Position in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in StepStone Group were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STEP. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in StepStone Group by 116.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,744,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,675,000 after acquiring an additional 939,445 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,437,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,545,000 after purchasing an additional 460,189 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in StepStone Group by 97.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 514,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,398,000 after acquiring an additional 253,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in StepStone Group by 5.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,071,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,983,000 after acquiring an additional 211,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in StepStone Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,921,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,573,000 after acquiring an additional 189,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STEP opened at $29.79 on Friday. StepStone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $36.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.79 and its 200-day moving average is $27.95.

In related news, major shareholder James Lim sold 1,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $53,974.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,895,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,893,415.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Thomas Keck sold 76,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total value of $2,346,537.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 428,803 shares in the company, valued at $13,181,404.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder James Lim sold 1,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $53,974.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,895,339 shares in the company, valued at $213,893,415.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 118,675 shares of company stock valued at $3,619,009 in the last ninety days. 20.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.10.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

