The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $538,000 Holdings in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SEB. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Seaboard by 57.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Seaboard by 9,420.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Seaboard by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,228,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Seaboard by 120.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seaboard by 1,098.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

Seaboard Stock Performance

Shares of SEB stock opened at $3,800.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Seaboard Co. has a 12-month low of $3,295.00 and a 12-month high of $4,394.25. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.48.

Seaboard Company Profile

Seaboard Corp. is engaged in hog production and pork processing in the U.S., commodity trading and grain processing in Africa and South America, cargo shipping services in the U.S., Caribbean and Central and South America, sugar and alcohol production in Argentina, and electric power generation in the Dominican Republic.

