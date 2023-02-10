The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $550,000 Holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,180 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 35.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,130 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,646 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,093 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 14,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Provident Financial Services

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP Vito Giannola sold 1,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total transaction of $37,528.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,436.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James A. Christy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $112,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,718.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vito Giannola sold 1,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total value of $37,528.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,436.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,597 shares of company stock valued at $1,361,800. Corporate insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Stock Performance

Provident Financial Services Announces Dividend

NYSE:PFS opened at $23.73 on Friday. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.18 and a 12-month high of $25.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 40.85%.

Provident Financial Services Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

