The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 29,600 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOK. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 121,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,565 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 2.5% in the second quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 3,833,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,673,000 after purchasing an additional 94,212 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in Nokia Oyj by 361.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 5,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Nokia Oyj by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 5,964,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,497,000 after buying an additional 160,747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOK opened at $4.67 on Friday. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.75.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0218 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This is an increase from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Nokia Oyj’s payout ratio is currently 7.69%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NOK shares. StockNews.com raised Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Nokia Oyj from €6.00 ($6.45) to €5.50 ($5.91) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from €5.60 ($6.02) to €5.30 ($5.70) in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Nokia Oyj from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.88.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.

