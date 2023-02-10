The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Position in Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEMKT:BIOX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEMKT:BIOX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Bioceres Crop Solutions were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BIOX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 33,253 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $932,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $953,000.

NYSEMKT BIOX opened at $11.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.74. The stock has a market cap of $458.68 million, a P/E ratio of -58.74 and a beta of 0.37.

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates in three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier and higher yielding crops.

