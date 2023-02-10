The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,236 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 1,778.8% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in TotalEnergies by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 36,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in TotalEnergies by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in TotalEnergies by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 21,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($73.12) to €73.00 ($78.49) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. BNP Paribas lowered TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($62.37) to €65.00 ($69.89) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

TotalEnergies stock opened at $61.76 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $44.61 and a 52 week high of $65.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.529 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is 24.94%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.