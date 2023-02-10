The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 68.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,965 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 142.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 1,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $144,044.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,929,882.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 1,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $144,044.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,929,882.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $579,945.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,545,639.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,735 shares of company stock worth $2,252,553 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $139.06 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.64 and a twelve month high of $290.47. The firm has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.48 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.51 and a 200 day moving average of $142.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.04. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 30.23% and a negative return on equity of 56.23%. The company had revenue of $355.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.08 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ZS shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $160.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Zscaler from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Zscaler from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.95.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

