The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stock Position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,466 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 1,647.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Everbridge Trading Down 1.8 %

Everbridge stock opened at $33.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.86. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.79. Everbridge, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $56.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everbridge

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $111.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.69 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 21.04%. Analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, Director Sharon T. Rowlands sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $324,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,914.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 25,865 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $826,645.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,009,928.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sharon T. Rowlands sold 10,000 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Sunday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $324,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,171 shares in the company, valued at $232,914.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,880 shares of company stock worth $1,531,590 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Everbridge from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Everbridge from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Everbridge from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

About Everbridge

(Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.