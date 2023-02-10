The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases Shares of 1,137 ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ASML by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 680.0% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $664.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $617.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $544.14. The stock has a market cap of $267.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.46. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $363.15 and a 1-year high of $714.62.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a $1.267 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. Susquehanna upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $510.00 to $850.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. New Street Research upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on ASML from €815.00 ($876.34) to €615.00 ($661.29) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on ASML in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $707.46.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

