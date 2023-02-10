The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,185,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $238,002,000 after buying an additional 549,574 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,275,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,220 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,422,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,084,000 after acquiring an additional 301,124 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,405,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,062,000 after acquiring an additional 86,181 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,024,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,645,000 after purchasing an additional 48,098 shares during the period.

KAR Auction Services stock opened at $14.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.46. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $22.10.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KAR. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on KAR Auction Services from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KAR Auction Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.40.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

