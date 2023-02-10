The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACGL. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Steph & Co. boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 6,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Miller Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 14,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 59,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 0.1 %

ACGL opened at $64.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $41.05 and a 12 month high of $65.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arch Capital Group Profile

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACGL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

