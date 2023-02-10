The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACGL. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Steph & Co. boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 6,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Miller Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 14,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 59,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.
Arch Capital Group Stock Down 0.1 %
ACGL opened at $64.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $41.05 and a 12 month high of $65.67.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Arch Capital Group Profile
Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arch Capital Group (ACGL)
- The Uptrend in PepsiCo Stays Intact
- 3 Outperforming Stocks Partying Like It’s 2020
- Disney Stock and The Bob Iger Effect
- Why Do Penny Stocks Often Crash After Rallies?
- This Is Why You Shouldn’t Be So Happy About The Labor Data
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.