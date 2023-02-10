The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Dillard’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Dillard’s by 14.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the second quarter worth approximately $198,000. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DDS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on Dillard’s to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Dillard’s from $352.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.25.

Dillard’s Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DDS opened at $393.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Dillard’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.00 and a fifty-two week high of $417.86.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $10.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $6.09. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 59.78% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 42.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 1.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dillard’s

In other news, SVP Chris B. Johnson sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.17, for a total transaction of $233,460.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,024.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Tony J. Bolte sold 2,300 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.40, for a total transaction of $845,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,263.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chris B. Johnson sold 650 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.17, for a total value of $233,460.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,105,024.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dillard’s

(Get Rating)

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.