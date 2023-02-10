The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 136,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,326 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,360,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,601,000 after buying an additional 688,202 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,865,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,671,000 after buying an additional 312,776 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,064,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,063,000 after buying an additional 332,585 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,533,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,455,000 after buying an additional 268,366 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,846,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,799,000 after buying an additional 830,513 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 2,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $38,815.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,600.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $71,234.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,781.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 2,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $38,815.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,600.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,919 shares of company stock worth $246,706. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Two Harbors Investment Price Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on TWO. Barclays lifted their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $5.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Two Harbors Investment to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Two Harbors Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Shares of NYSE TWO opened at $16.76 on Friday. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $22.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.00.

Two Harbors Investment Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.32%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Two Harbors Investment Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in, finances, and manages agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

Featured Stories

