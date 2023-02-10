The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,354 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Brandywine Realty Trust Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE:BDN opened at $6.54 on Friday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $14.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.07.

Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.62%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 245.16%.

BDN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town center and suburban office portfolio. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Austin, Texas, Metropolitan Washington, DC, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.