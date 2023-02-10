The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in XPEL were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEL. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in XPEL in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 141.7% in the second quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 368,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,940,000 after buying an additional 216,213 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 48.9% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 49,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 16,390 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XPEL in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in shares of XPEL in the third quarter worth approximately $3,088,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark Adams sold 19,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.73, for a total transaction of $1,321,615.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,246,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,174,951.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other XPEL news, Director Mark Adams sold 19,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.73, for a total transaction of $1,321,615.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,246,788 shares in the company, valued at $152,174,951.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $595,085.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 809,156 shares in the company, valued at $56,649,011.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 119,971 shares of company stock worth $8,588,870. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ XPEL opened at $75.92 on Friday. XPEL, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.80 and a fifty-two week high of $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 53.84 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.70 and its 200 day moving average is $67.01.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $89.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.02 million. XPEL had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 40.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

