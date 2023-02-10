The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 123 Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSEX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Middlesex Water by 67.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 2,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Middlesex Water news, VP Bernadette M. Sohler sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total transaction of $202,466.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,417.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Middlesex Water Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Shares of Middlesex Water stock opened at $84.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.10. Middlesex Water has a 12 month low of $74.20 and a 12 month high of $109.51.

Middlesex Water Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.30%.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

