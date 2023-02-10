The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 243 Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of National Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 4,279.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIZZ opened at $44.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.63. National Beverage Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.10 and a twelve month high of $57.65.

National Beverage ( NASDAQ:FIZZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. National Beverage had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 54.53%. The business had revenue of $299.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FIZZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

